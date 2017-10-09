Need to treble airports capacity to meet air traffic growth: ICRA

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Ratings agency ICRA on Monday said that India would be required to nearly treble its airports capacity at an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the next ten years to address the growing air traffic.

According to ICRA, the airports' infrastructure sector in India is increasingly getting constrained by the strong growth in traffic since FY2014.

"During the period, FY2014 to FY2017, the passenger traffic has grown by 57 per cent while the aircraft traffic has grown by 33 per cent, compared to moderate capacity addition," ICRA said in a statement.

"As of now, capex plans to the tune of Rs 65,000 crore have been finalised by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and by private operators."

"However capex plans need to be ramped up significantly to build capacities for the anticipated level of passenger traffic, and apart from expediting execution, identifying funding sources would be important for the sector," the statement said.

--IANS

rv/bg