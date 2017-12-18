TRAI mulls substantial reduction of MNP cost

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) might substantially bring down mobile number portability (MNP) charges from the current Rs 19 and has started a consultation process on this .

In a statement, the sector regulator said: "Considering the upsurge in the volume of porting requests with effect from July 3, 2015 and the financial results of both the Mobile Number Portability Service Providers (MNPSP) for the last two available years, the Authority is of the view that the present ceiling of Rs 19 is quite high as compared to cost and volumes of transaction involved."

"The Authority has therefore decided that the upper ceiling for per port transaction charge may be reduced as the costs of operations of MNPSPs have substantially gone down," it added.

