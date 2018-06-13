Top officials not encouraging young entrepreneurs: MSME body

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Startups and young entrepreneurs in India are not being encouraged by some bureaucrats and top officials in the central government, said Rajnish Goenka, Chairman - MSMEs Development Forum, on Wednesday.

Goenka said this ahead of the 5th India International MSME Startup Expo 2018 being organised in Delhi during June 22-24, which is supported by various Central government ministries.

Goenka, also former national convener of the BJP's Micro and Small Industries Cell, said: "We have support from many Union Ministers but not from bureaucrats, who fail to provide their support to the MSME Startup Expo."

Drawing a similarity between farmers' suicides and deaths of micro entrepreneurs, he said both would suffer if not provided low-cost electricity, water and expected loan. Eventually, both farmers and entrepreneurs would end up in a debt trap, he added.

"We want to be the advocacy forum to stand for small industries and startups," he said.

The MSME Development Forum aims to motivate and provide a platform for the budding entrepreneurs especially from the Scheduled castes and Scheduled tribes, according to him.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu is likely to inaugurate the event, which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and several Union Ministers.

"The mega event will rediscover the ease of doing business and opportunities for young entrepreneurs in India, as 45 foreign companies, 20 embassies and five economic counsellors are slated to join the event," Goenka added.

