Thums Up's launch in other South Asian nations by March

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) Beverages major Coca-Cola India is planning to take the home-grown Thums Up brand to other South Asian countries by March, an official said here on Friday.

It is expected to be launched in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia President T. Krishnakumar told reporters here.

The company intends to make it the first home-grown billion dollar beverage brand in the next two years, he said.

The company was committed to taking Indian flavours global.

--IANS

