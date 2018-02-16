Telephone subscribers grew 0.40% in December: TRAI

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The number of telephone subscribers in India rose from 1,185.88 million at the end of November 2017 to 1,190.67 million at the end of December, a monthly growth rate of 0.40 per cent, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed on Friday.

The urban subscription increased from 684.89 million at the end of November to 688.25 million at the end of December and the rural subscription also increased from 500.99 million to 502.42 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.49 per cent and 0.28 per cent respectively during December.

The overall tele-density in India went up from 91.61 to 91.90 in this period.

Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) rose from 1,162.47 million at the end of November to 1,167.44 million at the end of December, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 per cent.

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 89.81 to 90.11 in this period.

During December, a total of 7.43 million requests were received for mobile number portability, the TRAI said.

