TECNO Mobile launches 'i-Series' smartphones

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a line-up of "i-Series" smartphones in 15 states, including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal.

The "i-Series" comprises i3, i3 Pro, i5, i5 Pro and i7 priced between Rs 7,990-Rs 14,990.

"Around three months ago, we launched our products in three markets in India and the response received have been very good. We aim to replicate this success across other markets and our target is to be among the top five smartphone brands in India by the end of 2018," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, TECNO and Infinix India, in a statement here.

Earlier in April, the company unveiled its "i-series" portfolio in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

"We are starting with our first company-owned service centre in Noida and we plan to open 14 more by the end of the year," Kapoor added.

Such centres would form an important part of offline channels to provide consumers with better service.

--IANS

