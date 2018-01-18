TECNO launches selfie-centric smartphone 'Camon i'

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Thursday unveiled a selfie-centric smartphone "Camon i" -- its first under the global flagship Camon series -- in India at Rs 8,990.

The 5.65-inch HD+ device with 18:9 "Full View" IPS display sports 13MP front camera with dual flash and 13MP rear camera with Quad-LED flash.

"The key focus area central to our India strategy for 2018 is 'Camera-centric' smartphones line-up enabled with Full View display. 'Camon i' will play a vital role in bolstering TECNO's India growth story," Lin Qin, Vice President, TRANSSION Holdings, said in a statement.

The device offers a wide angle 80-degree selfies, with screen flash and LED flash. The rear camera with 4X flash is optimised with 'Night Shot Algorithm' to make images brighter in low-light conditions.

"With Camon series in our portfolio, we are certain that TECNO will soon make it to the Top 5 smartphone brands in India market," Qin added.

It is powered by the MediaTek 6737H quad-core 1.3GHZ processor and includes 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

"Camon i" will be available from the first week of February across 30,000 retail outlets.

--IANS

vc/na/dg