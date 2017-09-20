Tea exports rise 4.58% in January-July

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian tea exports rose by 4.58 per cent to 121.13 million kg during the first seven months of 2017 compared with 115.83 million kg in the corresponding period last year, Tea Board of India data said on Wednesday.

In value terms, tea exports increased to Rs 2,363.22 crore during January-July period compared with Rs 2,260.07 crore in the same period last year.

Indian tea exports to Egypt, China, and Sri Lanka witnessed a significant growth.

According to the Tea Board, tea exports to Sri Lanka during the said period was up by 98.23 per cent to 4.48 million kg from 2.26 million kg.

Similarly, India exported 4.19 million kg, up by 71 per cent, to China during the period while exports to Sri Lanka rose by 150 per cent to 2.5 million kg.

India exported 12.52 million kg tea to Iran and 10.01 million kg to the United Arab Emirates during the seven-month period.

