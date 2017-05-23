Tata Sons names Shuva Mandal as Group General Counsel

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Tata Sons on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shuva Mandal as its new Group General Counsel with effect from July.

Mandal replaces Bharat Vasani, the company's legal counsel for the last 17 years, who will continue with the group as Legal Adviser to the Chairman's office, Tata Sons said in a statement here.

"A graduate of the National Law School, Bangalore, Mandal has over 17 years of experience in the legal profession and has advised leading Indian enterprises, global private equity firms as well as Fortune 500 companies," it said.

Prior to this, Mandal was working with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as partner and began his career with AZB Associates between 2000-15, it added.

Mandal has been advising the Tata Group on various matters.

"In his early days, he worked with the Tata Group as a legal adviser to Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals on multiple international projects," the statement said.

"Mandal's time spent at India's top legal firms has given him a ringside view of different legal strategies and his long experience of working with multiple Tata companies in the past will hold him in good stead in his new role," Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in the statement.

"It has always been an enriching and learning experience working with the Tata Group as an advisor, and now I look forward to playing a bigger role under the guidance of Chandrasekaran and his new team. These are exciting times for the Tata Group and I look forward to contributing to its future growth," Mandal said.

--IANS

bc/vt