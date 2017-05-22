Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of Saurabh Agrawal as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Agrawal, who is currently the Head of Strategy of the Aditya Birla Group, will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017.

"He (Agrawal) brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group," N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said in a statement.

"His expertise will help us in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation and optimisation of the group's business portfolio. We look forward to his contribution in driving financial performance of the group."

Agrawal, one of India's most successful investment bankers, has been Head of the Corporate Finance Unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the Head of the Investment Banking Division in DSP Merrill Lynch.

