Tata Power logs highest generation in February at 4,647 mn units

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Tata Power on Thursday said the company has recorded its highest so far gross electricity generation in February at 4,647 million units.

This represents a 3 per cent increase in gross generation capacity compared to the same month last year when the company generated 4,518 million units, a Tata Power release said.

"Tata Power registered the highest ever gross electricity generation of February 2018 at 4,647 million units," it said.

"This increase in generation capacity marks the company's preparedness to meet the spurt in demand as the economy gathers steam, as well as the approaching summer season."

All of its power generation stations, including Trombay, Jojobera, Haldia, Maithon, IEL, CGPL, TPREL, WREL, Cennergi, ITPC, Dagachu, Hydro, and TPCL Wind "witnessed higher plant availability", the statement added.

Tata Power also said it has been focusing on building a healthy energy mix within its portfolio, as well as augmenting its operational processes, to ensure a sustainable future.

"Tata Power will continue to work towards ensuring its renewable business maintains its position of being India's largest renewable energy company, while also implementing cutting edge technologies to improve its operational efficiency," it said.

