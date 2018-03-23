Tata Power appoints Praveer Sinha new CEO, MD

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Tata Power on Friday said it has appointed Praveer Sinha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) with effect from May 1.

According to the company, Sinha is currently the CEO and MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), a public-private partnership (joint venture) between Tata Power and the Government of Delhi.

"Sinha has over three decades of experience in the power sector and has been credited with transforming the power distribution sector and development and setting up of greenfield and brownfield power plants in India and abroad," the company said in a statement.

