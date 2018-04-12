Task force to fast-track UAV technology rollout formed

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The central government on Thursday said it has constituted a task force for fast-tracking the roll-out of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the task force will "develop a road map

with implementable recommendations" from the Central as well as state governments, industry and research institutions.

"The task force will consist of representatives from the government, PSUs, industry and sectoral experts and submit report within six months of its constitution," the Ministry said in a statement.

"The task force will focus, inter-alia, on research and development, acquisition and commercialisation, application and adoption in specific sectors, regulatory framework and preference for Make in India."

