Tarang Gianchandani is new Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital CEO

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Reliance Foundation announced on Thursday the appointment of Tarang Gianchandani as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital at Girgaum, Mumbai.

"It gives me immense pleasure in welcoming Dr Tarang Gianchandani as the new CEO of Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. With her vast administrative and clinical experience, both in India and abroad, and organisational skills she will steer the hospital in its quest to rank among the very best in India, delivering quality care," said Jalaj Dani, a representative of the Trust.

Gianchandani was previously with Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, as its Chief Executive Officer since 2012, the statement said.

Gianchandani did her Masters of Business Administration in 2007 from Singapore, with specialisation in Healthcare Management from the National University of Singapore, Business School. She has also worked with the Ministry of Health, Hospital Services in Singapore, where she managed strategic development and promotion of integrated and holistic healthcare.

She has also worked at Alexandra Hospital, Singapore, as a Fellow in the Department of Orthopaedics, and was also the head of Clinical Quality, Changi General Hospital, Singapore.

A recipient of Rashtra Vibhushan and Rashtriya Rattan Awards, Dr Gianchandani has worked as a member of a task force set up by the Maharashtra government on Organ Transplant and turn the state into a hub for medical tourism.

--IANS

ag/vm