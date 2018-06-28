Sykes launches new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) Sykes Enterprises, a leading provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services, expanded its footprint in India with the launch of customer experience centre here on Thursday.

This new site at Mantri Cosmos, Gachibowli adds to two existing sites in India -- one at Mindspace, Hyderabad, and the other in Bengaluru.

With 55,000 employees, Sykes operates nearly 80 global delivery centres in 21 countries. The US-headquartered Sykes' revenues reached $1.58 billion in 2017. They partner major brands in a broad range of industries including communication, financial services, healthcare, insurance services, retail, technology and travel.

In India, Sykes multichannel customer support, collections and sales expertise continues to serve both international and domestic end-users for global brands.

Sykes India's country leader Dishant Bhojwani said the new facility reinforces the investment and commitment to India.

"This is a pivotal time in global customer support delivery with the advent of new technology that automates portions of the service experience, and therefore we need highly-trained, talented people to provide more complex problem solving," he said.

--IANS

ms/nir