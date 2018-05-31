STT GDC India to open third data centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) As part of its India expansion plans, Singapore-based STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) on Thursday announced the opening of a third data centre in Bengaluru, where it already operates two such facilities.

The new state-of-the-art facility is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2019, the company said in a statement.

The Indian data centre market is expected to grow to $3.2 billion in 2018.

"Our new facility in Bengaluru will bring to market the latest advancements in data centre design, enabling our customers' IT strategies while providing new and improved ways of linking, working and extending their business reach," said Sumit Mukhija, Chief Executive Officer of STT GDC India.

Once fully operational, the Bengaluru data centre will offer scalability of more than 15 MW of IT power in a newly-constructed 350,000 square foot building.

"Together with its minority shareholder Tata Communications, STT GDC India's latest expansion reinforces the strategic partnership between the two dynamic companies, working closely and drawing on each other's complementary capabilities and experience to accelerate growth in the vibrant data centre markets in India," the company said.

STT GDC is a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

Operating since 2004, the company manages India's largest raised floor area and critical IT load with 14 facilities across eight major cities and serves over 900 customers, including many Fortune 500 companies.

--IANS

na/vm