Strong economic expansion lifts India's April domestic passenger demand: IATA

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Strong economic and network expansion lifted India's domestic passenger traffic in April, a global airline association said on Thursday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was the highest amongst major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the United States.

As per the data, India's domestic RPK in the month under review rose by 26.4 per cent in April compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

"India's airlines recorded double-digit annual growth for the 44th consecutive month, with passenger demand continuing to be supported by a combination of strong economic and network expansion," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for April 2018.

India's domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 15.5 per cent and Russian Federation and Brazil at 6.7 per cent each.

