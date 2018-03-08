Stressed power projects have Rs 1.74 lakh cr debt: Parliament panel

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) At a time of focus on stressed projects and the bad loans of Indian banks, a Parliamentary panel report has revealed that there are as many as 34 stressed electricity projects with a total capacity of over 40 gigawatt (40,000 MW).

In its report on "Stressed/Non-performing Assets in Electricity" tabled in Parliament in the ongoing session, the Standing Committee on Energy said that, as of June 2017, a total of Rs 1.74 lakh crore is tied up as outstanding debt in these stressed projects.

Among these thermal power projects, the Adani Group has an outstanding debt of Rs 11,665 crore on account of its Tirora project in Maharashtra, and of Rs 3,099 crore on its Korba West project.

The Jaypee Group's Bara project has an outstanding debt of Rs 11,493.5 crore, Nigrie (Rs 6,211 crore) and Bina (Rs 2,253.85 crore).

Essar's Mahan project has an outstanding debt of Rs 5,951 crore and its Tori plant has an outstanding of Rs 3,112 crore.

The KSK Mahanadi Power Co's Akaltara project has total outstanding debt of Rs 17,194 crore.

For the Lanco Group, its Amarkantak project has an outstanding debt of Rs 8,782 crore, Anpara (Rs 3,071 crore), Vidarbha (Rs 4,762 crore) and Babandh (Rs 6,976 crore).

In the case of GMR Energy, its Warora project has an outstanding debt of Rs 2,905 crore, Raikheda (Rs 8,173.9 crore) and Kamalanga (Rs 4,100 crore).

GVK Industries' Goindwal Saheb project in Punjab has an outstanding debt of Rs 3,523 crore.

Power Minister R.K. Singh told reporters here on Wednesday that state-run State Bank of India has a large volume of loans given for power projects which have become stressed and is causing considerable "worry".

