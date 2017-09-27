Spices exports grow 35% in Q1

Kochi, Sep 27 (IANS) Spices exports grew 35 per cent in quantity in the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial and rose to Rs 4,589.14 crore, the Spices Board of India said on Wednesday.

The total export of spices rose to 3,06,990 tonnes in terms of quantity during April-June 2017 as compared to 2,27,938 tonnes in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Chillies were the most exported spice with the shipment of 1,33,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 1,198 crore.

"Chillies have been the most demanded Indian spice and have fulfilled the increasing international demand for quality spices in global markets. Moreover, the efforts to promote garlic have resulted in substantial increase in its exports," said Spices Board chairman A. Jayathilak.

Garlic has registered the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value. It contributed substantially to the overall exports during the period, rising 107 per cent in value terms and 169 per cent in quantity.

Fennel registered a remarkable growth of 92 per cent in quantity and 49 per cent in value through shipments of 13,250 tonnes globally.

The exports of other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed and dill seed grew by 83 per cent in quantity as compared to the same period last year and saw a 63 per cent increase in value.

During the period, 1,220 tonnes of small cardamom, valued at Rs 134.55 crore, were exported as against 1,106 tonnes worth Rs.90.81 crore during the corresponding period last year, registering an increase of 10 per cent in volume and 48 per cent in value.

Increased demand for processed and value added spices resulted in an increase in the exports of curry powder and pastes, along with spice oils and oleoresins, accounting for a significant part in the spices export basket of the first quarter of the current fiscal.

