SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dibrugarh flight service

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday launched flights to its 50th destination -- Dibrugarh -- by introducing daily services on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route.

According to SpiceJet, it is the first airline to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

"This is in perfect sync with the airline's agenda to connect smaller cities and it further strengthens SpiceJet's focus on North-East India. SpiceJet will be operating its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on the said routes," the airline said in a statement.

"With the new flights, SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East and a total of eight flights within the region."

