SpiceJet to launch daily flights to Dibrugarh

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Saturday said it will launch daily flight services on the Silchar-Guwahati-Dibrugarh route from October 3.

"With the launch of the new service, SpiceJet will put Dibrugarh on the pan India aviation map through seamless onward connections on its network," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, it is the first low-cost carrier (LCC) to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

"SpiceJet is offering an exciting all-inclusive introductory promotional fare of Rs 2,199 on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route and Rs 1,898 on the Dibrugarh-Guwahati route," the statement said.

"SpiceJet will be operating its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the said routes."

With the new flights, the LCC will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of the northeast and eight within the region, the statement added.

