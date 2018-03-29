SpiceJet to commence Delhi-Leh flight from May

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said that it will commence New Delhi to Leh daily direct flight service from May 1, 2018.

According to the company, the flight service will be operated from Terminal 1D at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Leh is the 46th domestic destination to be added to SpiceJet's pan India network," the airline said in a statement.

"To celebrate the launch, SpiceJet has announced a limited period special introductory all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs. 3999/- and return fare of Rs. 7799/- applicable for bookings made on a first come first serve basis."

The airline said that it will deploy a Boeing 737-700 aircraft on the route.

--IANS

rv/bg