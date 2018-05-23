SpiceJet to commence 10 new flights across south India

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will launch 10 new flight services across south India region from May 25 to June 16.

According to the airline, it will deploy its Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on these new routes.

SpiceJet plans to enhance its operations on the Hyderabad-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Kozhikode, Bengaluru-Kozhikode routes with an additional evening flight on each of these sectors and introduce its third flight on the Chennai-Hyderabad route.

"SpiceJet is on the path of a major fleet expansion which means new routes and destinations for our customers," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales and Revenue Officer, SpiceJet.

"We have introduced evening flights on key sectors which will operate in addition to the existing morning flights and help business travellers conveniently plan same day trips."

--IANS

rv/him/