Sophos infuses advanced deep learning into 'Intercept X'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) British IT security company Sophos on Wednesday announced that its "Intercept X" solution with malware detection is now powered by advanced deep learning neural networks which is more effective than traditional Machine Learning (ML).

Combined with the new active-hacker mitigation, advanced application lockdown and enhanced ransomware protection, the next generation endpoint protection delivers the highest detection rates and lowest false-positive rates, the company claimed.

"Deep learning neural network of 'Intercept X' is designed to learn by experience, creating correlations between observed behaviour and malware," Tony Palmer, Senior Validation Analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), said in a statement.

These correlations result in a high accuracy rate for both existing and zero-day malware and a lower false-positive rate, he added.

The new version of Sophos "Intercept X" also includes innovations in anti-ransomware, exploit prevention and active-hacker mitigations such as credential theft protection.

"'Intercept X' can bring the most advanced next-generation protection to any organisation, regardless of their current strategy," added Sunil Sharma, Managing Director Sales at Sophos India and Saarc.

Deployed through the Cloud-based management platform Sophos Central, "Intercept X" can be installed alongside existing endpoint security software from any vendor, immediately boosting endpoint protection.

