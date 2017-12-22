Sona BLW to showcase e-axle for auto-rickshaws at EV Expo

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Axle and gear supplier to e-rickshaws in India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings will showcase its latest development, an e-axle for auto- rickshaws, at the 5th EV Expo in New Delhi from December 22-24.

The manufacturer of precision forged gears for automotive and other applications will start production of the new product from next month, with an annual capacity target of 12,000 axles, a company statement said here on Friday.

"Axle is the spine of an automobile," said Sunjay Kapur, Managing Director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, adding that: "And the e-axle for auto rickshaws is a shot in the arm for the electric vehicle revolution and conserving the environment."

The company's e-axle is designed to allow retro fitment in existing fossil-fuel powered auto-rickshaws plying in the market, and offers modularity to adapt to different motors from various manufacturers.

Sona BLW will also be looking to cater e-axles up to the 3-tonne vehicle segment.

The company is in talks with major Original Equipment Manufacturers to cater to different target vehicles, said Kapur.

Sona BLW Forgings will be displaying products including the e-Axle for e-Rickshaw application and E-Baja Vehicle (Off-Road ATV made for the E-Baja Event 2017), at the EV Expo.

The expo was inaugurated by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

--IANS

ag/bg