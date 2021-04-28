India markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

  • BSE SENSEX

    49,733.84
    +789.70 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    14,864.55
    +211.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow

    33,820.38
    -164.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,051.03
    -39.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    4,163,346.75
    +80,156.75 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.12
    +25.87 (+2.02%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    29,071.34
    +129.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    90.2520
    +0.0409 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    103.7927
    +0.1283 (+0.12%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.2360
    -0.0250 (-0.12%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4562
    +0.0018 (+0.12%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    56.2110
    -0.0360 (-0.06%)
     
DOWNLOAD:

The best finance destination to track markets & economy

Solar tracker maker FTC Solar's shares jump 17% in Nasdaq debut

·1-min read

(Reuters) - Shares of FTC Solar Inc jumped as much as 19% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, driven by rising investor interest in companies expected to benefit from U.S. President Joe Biden's green energy initiatives.

The solar tracker system provider's stock opened at $15.21, up from its $13 initial public offering price, valuing the company at $1.25 billion.

Investors are storming into the renewable energy business as the Biden administration works to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 through subsidies for alternative energy forms such as wind and solar.

"Though the Biden push has been helpful, the industry was in the right place at the moment," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Etnyre said in an interview.

FTC, a provider of solar tracking systems that are used to navigate solar panels to follow the sun's path through the day, said it had also explored options to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public as a result.

Started in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC has an installed base of more than 1.9 gigawatts, with about 140 customers in 12 countries.

The Austin, Texas-based company's product revenue nearly quadrupled to $158.9 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Barclays Capital, BofA Securities and UBS Securities LLC were the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Latest stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the newly appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Alejandra Carvajal. In connection with the appointment, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Mersana Therapeutics approved a stock option grant to Ms. Carvajal as an inducement material to Ms. Carvajal entering into employment with Mersana Therapeutics, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option grant provides for the purchase of up to 112,500 shares of Mersana Therapeutics common stock, at a price of $16.98 per share, the closing price per share of Mersana Therapeutics common stock on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Ms. Carvajal’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to Ms. Carvajal’s continued employment with Mersana Therapeutics through such applicable vesting dates. About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer as well as the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. Contact: Investor & Media ContactSarah Carmody, 617-844-8577scarmody@mersana.com

  • Clovis Oncology to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference

    Clovis Oncology to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference

  • Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

    Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, in a PDF file called "Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

  • BTRS Holdings Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on May 12, 2021

    LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced it will discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Flint Lane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982 (toll free) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free) or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 13718968. The replay will be available through Wednesday May 26, 2021. About BTRS Holdings Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable (“AR”) is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com. Contact: Investor Contact:BilltrustIR@icrinc.com Media Contact:Meredith Simpsonmsimpson@billtrust.com

  • Enhanced Execution, Fresh Portfolio of Exciting Vehicles Drive Ford’s Strong Q1 Profitability, as Trust in Company Rises

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2021 first quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

  • CTO Realty Growth Declares Quarterly Dividend for the Second Quarter 2021

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2021. The 2021 second quarter cash dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 7.6% based on the closing price of the common stock on April 27, 2021. About CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 22.3% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com. Safe Harbor Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s present expectations and reasonable beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company’s exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE or the venture formed when the Company sold its controlling interest in the entity that owned the Company’s remaining land portfolio, of which the Company has a retained interest; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances. Contact:Matthew M. Partridge Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (386) 944-5643 mpartridge@ctoreit.com

  • Alpine Immune Sciences to Present ALPN-202 Clinical Data at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting

    Alpine Immune Sciences to Present ALPN-202 Clinical Data at the 2021 ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting

  • Points International to Hold First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

    TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call. Points management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560Conference ID: 13719066 Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of Points International’s IR site here. A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2021. Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921International replay number: 1-412-317-6671Replay ID: 13719066 About Points International Ltd. Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe. For more information, visit Points.com. Investor Relations ContactCody Slach and Jackie KeshnerGateway Investor Relations1-949-574-3860IR@points.com

  • Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

    Avnet reports third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • Getty Realty Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

    Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) ("Getty" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Century Communities Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

    Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Sterling Awarded Specialty Services Projects Totaling Approximately $170 Million During the First Quarter of 2021

    Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that our Specialty Services segment was awarded projects totaling approximately $170 million during the first quarter of 2021. Significant projects included data centers, large distribution centers, an e-commerce project and a healthcare project in Florida. The majority of these awards commenced work during the quarter.

  • PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Announces New Dial-in Number for First Quarter Earnings Call

    Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, are announcing an updated dial-in number for the release of the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results. At 4:30 p.m. ET on May 6th, management will hold the company’s quarterly conference call, at which it will review these results. To access the conference call, please dial 866-436-9172 (US) or 630-691-2760 (International) and enter the confirmation number 50157917.

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 5

    Arena Pharmaceuticals will report first quarter 2021 financial results on May 5, and will host a live Q&A with the investment community at 4:30 pm ET.

  • AMTD International Inc.’s 2020 Business Performance Summary and Updates

    AMTD International Inc. ("AMTD International" or the "Company") (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited ("AMTD Group"), which is a leading comprehensive financial services conglomerate with headquarters in Hong Kong, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Montrose Environmental Group Announces New Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

    Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG) announced today that the Company has entered into a new sustainability-linked credit agreement. Under the terms of the credit agreement (the New Credit Facility), the lenders agreed to extend credit to the Company in the form of a term loan, in an aggregate principal amount of $175 million ("Term Loan"), and a revolving credit facility, in an aggregate principal amount of $125 million ("Revolver"). The Company used net proceeds from the Term Loan and $42 million in borrowings under the Revolver to repay all of its $175 million of outstanding borrowings under its former term loan and former revolver and related fees and expenses.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    MaxLinear, Inc. announces Q1 2021 financial results.

  • Jack in the Box Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 12

    Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will report second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

  • Frontier Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing May 3, 2021

    Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FRONU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing May 3, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, completed on March 15, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "FRONU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "FRON" and "FRONW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.