Smartron's new phone to cost nearly Rs 10K

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron is set to refresh its budget smartphone line-up with a new device that will be priced at around Rs 10,000.

Industry sources told IANS that the latest device will feature a mammoth 5,000mAh battery and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The device will feature a metal body with 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB).

The company last year launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform called "tronX" which, it said, helps connect a range of devices.

Smartron earlier launched srt.phone (srt is intreprated as Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) in India for Rs 13,999. It was launched by Tendulkar who is reportedly a strategic investor in the company.

"Billion Capture+," the first smartphone from Flipkart, also houses AI capabilities, courtesy Smartron.

In the next "tronX" update, users will have access to a range of intelligent and personalised experiences and services.

Smartron also aims at partnering other brands across market segments to design and engineer devices.

