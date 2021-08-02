India markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • BSE SENSEX

    52,586.84
    -66.26 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    15,763.05
    -15.45 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow

    34,935.47
    -149.03 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    2,947,612.00
    -167,494.00 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.60
    +7.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    25,961.03
    -354.27 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,698.84
    +415.25 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    88.2856
    +0.0128 (+0.01%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    103.3509
    -0.0106 (-0.01%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.2020
    +0.0080 (+0.04%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4719
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    54.9280
    +0.0250 (+0.05%)
     
DOWNLOAD:

The best finance destination to track markets & economy

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan
·4-min read
FILE PHOTO: The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before a fashion event in New Jersey

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Before COVID-19, Thru Shivakumar, co-founder and CEO of Cohesion, was already working on apps to convert office buildings into smart spaces, powered by technology that enables interaction with tenants through phones and computers.

Since the pandemic began, however, she is learning that the smart buildings of the future are going to look different from the ones she was planning prior to 2020.

Chicago-based Cohesion, which works with companies worldwide to create software for “intelligent” buildings, sees an increase in the number of people who would use a building smartphone app to track cleanliness, air quality and building security. Pre-pandemic, employees were more interested in amenities, such as restaurants and gyms.

Shivakumar, 39, talked to Reuters about the workplace of the future. Edited excerpts are below.

Q. How will offices change as they reopen?

A. After every crisis, the pendulum doesn't swing too far from the center. I don't think that offices are gone and remote work is here to stay for good, but people will want more flexibility, more communication and more transparency. A smart building app is no longer nice to have. It’s a must-have.

Q. What do employees want when they return to the office?

A. Our research shows that over 60% of people have said they want to come back full-time. When employees return, their new priorities are health, wellness and security. People want outdoor spaces to get fresh air.

We also know that people want to interact less with the office staff and have more ability to do their own thing - maybe they want to have an in-app key card, so you don’t have to take out a physical key card to enter.

They don’t want to touch elevator buttons. They would like touchless controls or an application-driven elevator that knows where you’re going.

Smart bathrooms where they can touch fewer things and surfaces are important, too. So is the ability to see what kind of air they are breathing.

We’ve also heard that people don’t want to be inundated with all this information, but they want to know it’s there when they want to go see it.

Q. What is the best job advice you’ve gotten?

A. One of my mentors early on told me to never say “no” to any project, and to deliver what I said I would deliver and when I said I would deliver it.

In my 20s, I did so many mundane projects, but because I always delivered, I got a seat at the table. I never said I couldn't get it done because I needed sleep. I just delivered.

As you progress through your career, you’re not the individual contributor any more. You’ve got to make sure that your team delivers. Stay communicative and never think that anything is beneath you to do. There’s a lot of administrative work even in my job now. I never say it’s not my job to do it.

Q. Have you developed any interesting work habits since the pandemic began?

A. Since I was in the office, I never got to cook in the middle of the day, but now I’m doing a lot of instapot cooking - a lot of cutting vegetables and dumping things in a pot, and I can still take a call with my AirPods while I’m doing it.

Because we’re on video calls all day, my staff has seen me cooking an omelet in the morning.

Q. You won a 200-person charity poker tournament in 2007 - what did you learn from that?

A. It was a tournament to benefit sarcoma research in Chicago. I was one of the few females in it, and the only female at the final table.

It was a fun experience. There was so much going on, and I could get distracted, but I had to have this sustained focus.

Early on, I played some hands that some people wouldn't have - I took some risks and, in the end, it was me against a professional poker player, and they said both of us won. My takeaway was that to be an entrepreneur you really have to be a risk-taker.

(Reporting by Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan in New York; Editing by Lauren Young and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

    Before COVID-19, Thru Shivakumar, co-founder and CEO of Cohesion, was already working on apps to convert office buildings into smart spaces, powered by technology that enables interaction with tenants through phones and computers. Since the pandemic began, however, she is learning that the smart buildings of the future are going to look different from the ones she was planning prior to 2020. Chicago-based Cohesion, which works with companies worldwide to create software for “intelligent” buildings, sees an increase in the number of people who would use a building smartphone app to track cleanliness, air quality and building security.

  • Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 16th day; here are fuel rates in your city today on 2 August 2021

    Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.83, while diesel costs Rs 97.45

  • Complimentary World LNG Map at Gastech 2021 and World Gas Conference (WGC 2022) by Mudrock Media

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, August 02, 2021--Mudrock Media will present at Gastech 2021 exhibition, the first major energy event to take place live & in-person from September 21-23, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates, and the 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) from May 23-27, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. Mudrock Media will hand out 3,000 complimentary copies of printed Oil & Gas Storage and Trade Series –World Oil Refinery & LNG Plant Map at both exhibitions.

  • Muslim man who looked after orphaned Hindu girl marries her off to Hindu boy as per Vedic traditions

    Vijayapura (Karnataka), Aug 02 (ANI): A Muslim man, who is the guardian of an orphan Hindu girl, facilitated her marriage to a Hindu man as per Hindu rituals in Vijayapura on July 31. Mehboob Masli is the guardian of an 18-year-old Hindu girl, Pooja Vadigeri, who recently got married. Vadigeri has been taken care of by Masli as a father after her own relative refused to bring her up.

  • U.S. House Democrats seek eviction moratorium extension through Oct. 18

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend a moratorium on housing evictions through Oct. 18. The moratorium, related to the coronavirus pandemic, expired at midnight on Saturday. The request was made through a statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top leaders.

  • Thailand's COVID-19 tally tops 600,000

    Bangkok [Thailand], August 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand announced on Sunday to extend tighter pandemic control measures in the capital Bangkok and other regions possibly till the end of August to contain the worst-ever wave of the outbreak, which has brought its total case tally to top 600,000.

  • BSP to fight 2022 UP Assembly polls alone: Party’s General Secretary

    Agra (UP), Aug 02 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on August 01 reiterated that his party will not contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with any other political party. “Our party (BSP) will not contest (the 2022 Assembly) elections in alliance with any other party. We have made it clear on many occasions. We will fight the polls alone and form the government,” said BSP General Secretary Mishra.

  • Drone Footage Captures Devastation From Wildfires in Southern Turkey

    At least eight people have been killed and many more injured after dozens of forest fires broke out in the southern Turkish province of Antalya, local media reported on August 1.According to authorities, the fires broke out on Wednesday July 28 at several locations in Manavgat, a coastal district in Antalya. Turkey’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry said on Sunday that 107 of the 112 fires burning in the region were under control.Drone footage captured in the Manavgat area on Thursday shows burned out buildings, singed trees and thick clouds of smoke. Credit: n__a__z__i__m via Storyful

  • Asian shares weighed down by China worries as U.S. earnings shine

    Asian shares face another tough week as Beijing's regulatory crackdown fans fears about China's economy, though upbeat economic data in the United States and Europe and solid corporate earnings put a floor under their markets. China's woes were underlined over the weekend by a survey showing factory activity grew at the slowest pace in 17 months amid rising costs and extreme weather. In contrast, Europe's economic recovery outpaced all expectations last quarter, while U.S consumers spent with abandon in June as coronavirus restrictions eased, a trend likely to ensure a strong payrolls report at the end of this week.

  • Venezuela to receive COVAX vaccines in coming days, Maduro says

    Venezuela will receive 6.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX initiative "in the coming days," President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, potentially speeding up an inoculation campaign well behind regional peers. The announcement comes after the GAVI alliance, which co-runs the facility along with the World Health Organization (WHO), said in early July that COVAX had received payments from the South American country after Venezuelan officials said some payments were blocked by a bank due to U.S. sanctions. Maduro had given COVAX an "ultimatum" to send the doses or return the funds Venezuela has already paid.

  • XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021

    GUANGZHOU, China, August 02, 2021--XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for July 2021.

  • New Zealand human rights commission launches inquiry into housing crisis

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's Human Rights Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into the country's housing crisis as cooling measures by the government this year have failed to ease a red-hot property market, leaving many people homeless. Property prices in New Zealand have soared by the most among OECD nations in the past 12 months, rising about 30%, as investors cashed in on historically low interest rates and cheap access to capital under the government's pandemic-inspired stimulus spending. Successive governments have failed to solve the housing crisis and for many people, especially young people, the goal of an affordable home has become more remote, New Zealand's Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said in a statement.

  • Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian officials on Monday extended a snap three-day lockdown in the city of Brisbane and some neighbouring regions while hundreds of army personnel began patrolling Sydney to help enforce COVID-19 lockdown rules. Sydney, Australia's largest city, is into its sixth week of a lockdown as it struggles with a spike in infections that added nearly 3,500 cases since the first one was detected in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew. Officials in New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, have implored residents to stay home to prevent more surges and brought in the military to help police enforce compliance after some defied lockdown rules.

  • GC Pharma and Tottori University Enter Research Collaboration and License Agreement for Development of GM1 Gangliosidosis Chaperone Therapy

    YONGIN, South Korea, August 02, 2021--GC Pharma (006280.KS) and Tottori University today announced a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement for the orally administrable chaperone drug of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is one of the inherited lysosomal storage diseases caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, that progressively destroys nerve cells in brain and spinal cord. It occurs in approximately 1 out of every 100,000 newborns. There is currently no cure.

  • Elk Trapped Against Fence Line Flee PF Fire in Montana

    A trio of elk was filmed running along a fence line as the animals attempted to flee encroaching flames from the PF Fire in Montana’s Big Horn County on July 28.Firefighter Christopher Sharpe filmed this video while working to contain the blaze, formerly known as the Poverty Flats Fire, which scorched nearly 67,000 acres as of August 1.“The elk did make it out safe,” Sharpe wrote on Facebook. “Cutting the fence would have scared the elk and deer into the fire more. We had people walking along the fence to help push them into the safe place.” Credit: Christopher Sharpe via Storyful

  • Clemson CB Davis Arrested For Reckless Driving

    Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident.

  • Jewellers in Gujarat's Rajkot launch pure gold, silver rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan

    Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, jewellers based in Gujarat's Rajkot have launched pure gold and silver rakhis this year.

  • Lack of doctors not to blame for higher weekend hospital deaths, landmark study shows

    Jeremy Hunt sparked controversy – and strikes – by saying in 2016 that a lack of hospital doctors was to blame for higher deaths at weekends

  • Square To Buy Installment Payment Firm Afterpay In $29B Deal

    Digital payments company Square Inc. says it has agreed to acquire Afterpay, which provides a buy now, pay later option for merchants, in an all-stock deal valued at about $29 billion.

  • Fauci warns ‘things are going to get worse’ as Florida breaks hospitalisation record

    White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci is warning that amid the surging Delta variant “things are going to get worse” in the US.During the course of the pandemic, he ushered in legislative bans on vaccine passports as well as a provision that allows the legislature and governor’s office to invalidate local health orders if they “unnecessarily restricts a constitutional right, fundamental liberty, or statutory right.” “There are some breakthrough infections among vaccinated â we expect that because no vaccine is 100% effective â but in the breakthrough infections they are mostly mild or without symptoms,” he added. “Whereas the unvaccinated, who have a much, much, much greater chance of getting infected in the first place, are the ones that are vulnerable to getting severe illness that may lead to hospitalization, and in some cases death.”