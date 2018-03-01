SJVNL declares interim dividend of Rs 785.95 crore

Shimla, March 1 (IANS) The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), a public sector company that owns and operates India's largest hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday announced an interim dividend of Rs 785.95 crore.

The SJVNL Board, at its meeting, declared Rs 1.90 per share as dividend, a company official said here.

SJVNL is a joint venture of the central and Himachal Pradesh governments and has more than 100,000 retail shareholders.

It has paid an interim dividend of Rs 504.75 crore to the central government, which holds 64.3 per cent equity.

Last year, the company paid a dividend of Rs 1,137.57 crore to its shareholders.

SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in 2017-18 the Ministry of Power had set a target to generate 8,950 million units for the company.

A total of 9,015 million units were generated till date from the 1,500-megawatt Nathpa Jhakri plant, 412-MW Rampur hydroelectric project, 47.6-MW Khirvire wind power project in Maharashtra and the 5-MW Charanka solar power station in Gujarat.

