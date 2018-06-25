Siemens Gamesa bags 150MW wind turbine order from ReNew Power

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Wind turbine major Siemens Gamesa on Monday said it has secured an order for construction of a 150MW wind farm in Gujarat from ReNew Power.

In a statement issued here, Siemens Gamesa said the order is to set up the wind farm in Kutch district of the state.

"As part of the turnkey contract, Siemens Gamesa will provide the infrastructure needed to install and operate the facility including supply, erection and commissioning of 75 units of SG 2.0-114MW wind turbines in Bhuvad, Gujarat," the statement said.

ReNew Power is India's largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) with a capacity of more than 5,800 MW of operational and under-construction clean energy assets.

"We are happy to announce this deal with ReNew, one of the most reputed players in the renewable energy space in the country. Having already commissioned over 800 MW for ReNew Power under feed-in-tariff regime, this new order marks our first with ReNew Power under the auction regime and clearly signifies our competitiveness in the market," Ramesh Kymal, CEO, Siemens Gamesa India said in the statement.

Present in India since 2009, the accumulated base installed by Siemens Gamesa recently topped the 5GW mark.

