Shops to be open till midnight on March 8 as protest against sealing

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday said markets in the national capital will remain open till midnight on March 8 as a mark of protest against sealing drive.

The traders' body also said that an effigy depicting sealing will be burnt here on February 28.

"On February 28, effigies of sealing will be put to flame at more than 100 places in Delhi including Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Ashok Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Rohini, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Jail Road, Vikas Marg, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Jagatpuri," the trader's union said in a statement.

The traders have also decided to take out several sealing protest car rallies in different parts of Delhi on March 4, said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the trade leaders of Delhi convened by the CAIT on Friday, which was attended by leaders of more than 100 prominent trade associations from all parts of the city.

Khandelwal further said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to several markets about a fortnight back and while talking to the traders, assured to take steps to protect them from sealing.

"It is highly regretted that even after constant demand, Kejriwal has not convened a session of the legislative assembly to pass the Bill for protection from sealing. His lip service is irritating the traders of Delhi," said Khandelwal.

"It would be good on part of him if he convened a special session of the assembly and while passing the Bill forward the ball in the court of Central Government to enable the traders to pressurise the Union Government," he added.

In a communication sent to Kejriwal, the CAIT had on February 13 appealed for an ordinance to stop the sealings currently underway and restore due process of law in such matters.

On February 2-3, the trader's union had carried out a 48-hour 'Delhi Trade Bandh' over the sealing drive, also demanding the central government to bring in a Bill in Parliament to protect Delhi trade and traders from the sealing drive.

The sealing drive, according to CAIT, was in violation of statutory provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

--IANS

ppg/vd/dg