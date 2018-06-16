SGX to continue listing of 'SGX Nifty contracts' beyond August 2018

Mumbai/Singapore, June 16 (IANS) Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Saturday said that it has been granted a licence extension to continue the listing and trading of "SGX Nifty contracts beyond August 2018".

The development, SGX says has come as a part of the ongoing arbitration proceedings.

According to SGX, an order dated June 14, 2018 passed by the arbitrator directs SGX and IISL, the National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s index company to facilitate the "continued listing of SGX Nifty products for at least two successive contract month maturations beyond the arbitration's completion date."

"SGX was directed to refrain from offering new India equity derivatives products such as those announced on 11 April 2018, in accordance with the order...," the statement said

As per the statement, arbitration proceedings "are continuing and the hearings on evidence are expected to commence in early 2019".

--IANS

rv/bg