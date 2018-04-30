Sensex ends near 3-month high, at over 35,000 points

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The barometer 30-scrip Sensex on Monday ended over 35,000 points, nearly a three-month high level, riding on the back of firm global cues along with robust buying in the capital goods, IT and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

However, selling pressure on oil and gas and energy stocks restricted further gains.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,739.35 points -- up 47.05 points or 0.44 per cent -- from the previous close.

The Sensex, which opened at 35,021.20 points, closed at 35,160.36 points -- up 190.66 points or 0.55 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

It touched a high of 35,213.30 points and a low of 35,004 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,379 advances and 1,279 declines.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index close 0.56 per cent and the small-cap index rose by 0.89 per cent.

"Indian markets continued to dominate the uptrend and traded near three-months high," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Tradebulls.

In terms of investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold scrips worth Rs 385.47 crore, while the domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 261.98 crore.

Sector-wise, the S&P BSE capital goods index surged by 284.68 points, followed by the IT index which rose 192.94 points, and the fast moving capital goods (FMCG) index by 150.60 points.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE oil and gas index fell by 157.06 points, the energy stocks by 82.69 points and the consumer durables index by 28.66 points.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, up 3.90 per cent at Rs 362.05; Hindustan Unilever, up 2.34 per cent at Rs 1,509.05; Tata Consultancy Services, up 2.22 per cent at Rs 3,531.40; Kotak Mahindra Bank, up 1.83 per cent at Rs 1,210.35; and Larsen and Toubro, up 1.73 per cent at Rs 1,400.60 per share.

The top losers were Axis Bank, down 3.87 per cent at Rs 518.05; Reliance Industries, down 3.18 per cent at Rs 963.10; ICICI Bank, down 1.25 per cent at Rs 284.45; Coal India, down 0.60 per cent at Rs 283.85; and ONGC, down 0.14 per cent at Rs 180.50 per share.

On Tuesday, trade on the NSE and BSE would remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day.

--IANS

rrb/ag/vm