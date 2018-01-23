Sensex crosses 36k, Nifty50 sweeps past 11k on IMF's India growth outlook

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Extending gains for the fifth consecutive session, the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday rode the bulls and escalated to record highs with the BSE Sensex closing above the 36,000-mark and the NSE Nifty50 above the 11,000-mark for the first time.

Market observers said sentiments were given a boost by the country's healthy economic growth outlook projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and optimism over the Union Budget to be presented next week.

Apart from positive global cues and influx of foreign funds, the bull run of the benchmark indices was also sustained by upbeat quarterly corporate earnings and healthy buying in metals, banking and oil and gas stocks.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE surged over 300 points to a record intra-day high of 36,170.83 points.

On a closing basis, the Sensex scaled a new high of 36,139.98 points -- up 341.97 points or 0.96 per cent -- from its Monday's close at 35,798.01 points.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,545 stocks declined as against 1,380 advances.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 closed above the 11,000-mark -- up 117.50 points or 1.07 per cent at a fresh high of 11,083.70 points.

The NSE Nifty50 scaled a new intra-day high of 11,092.90 points -- just a few points away from the 11,100-mark.

"Indian equity markets broke records, closing at the highest point for both Sensex and Nifty," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.

"Nifty traded and sailed past the 11,000 mark, while the BSE Sensex breached the 36,000 level for the first time after an IMF report showed India was set to regain the title as the world's fastest growing major economy in 2018-19," said Desai.

Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said: "Positive global cues also supported the Indian indices."

"Broad market indices like the BSE mid-cap index gained more, thereby outperforming the main indices," Jasani told IANS.

In the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index closed higher by 1.13 per cent and the small-cap index by 0.22 per cent.

On the global front, major Asian markets have closed on a positive note, while European indices like FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 traded in the green.

Provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors purchased scrips worth Rs 1,229.35 crore and the domestic institutional investors worth Rs 169.03 crore.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 10 paise to close at 63.77 against the US dollar from its previous close at 63.87.

"All the sectoral indices ended in the green except the media sector. Bank Nifty ended 1.29 per cent up with the PSU Bank Nifty gaining 3.97 per cent," said Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"There was optimism across with the Prime Minister at Davos and IMF projecting India to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018. In spite of nearing January derivatives expiry, markets did not experience any selling pressure," she added.

All the 19 sub-indices of the BSE closed in the green, with the the S&P BSE metals index surging the most -- up the 649.36 points -- followed by banking index by 500.19 points and oil and gas index by 308.09 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Tuesday were: State Bank of India, up 3.84 per cent at Rs 318; Tata Steel, up 3.72 per cent at Rs 780.05; ONGC, up 3.60 per cent at Rs 207.15; ICICI Bank, up 3.06 per cent at Rs 362.05; and Coal India, up 3.04 per cent at Rs 293.

Major Sensex losers were: Wipro, down 1.78 per cent at Rs 315.10; Tata Motors, down 0.83 per cent at Rs 418.05; Asian Paints, down 0.76 per cent at Rs 1,167.70; HDFC Bank, down 0.64 per cent at Rs 1,951.30; and Tata Motors (DVR), down 0.33 per cent at Rs 238.15.

