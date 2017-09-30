Selangor CM expresses interest in collaboration with India

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Selangor, Malaysia, expressed his state's interest in collaboration with India in the field of bio-technology, ICT, life sciences, transport and logistics, a Commerce and Industry Ministry statement said here on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister of Selangor Mohamed Azmin Bin Ali, along with a 10-member delegation of the Selangor Investment Mission, visited Chennai and Hyderabad to explore investment and business opportunities, and also met the Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

"In his interaction with Shri Prabhu, the Chief Minister applauded Genome Valley of Hyderabad for their cutting edge technology and expressed his State's interest in collaboration with India in the field of bio-technology, ICT, life sciences, transport and logistics," the statement said.

"The Commerce and Industry Minister conveyed India's interest in mutual cooperation in new and emerging areas such as bio-technology, influence in agriculture, disease control and other research areas," it added.

The statement added that the Chief Minister of Selangor requested India's support for development of regional smart cities to tap into India's expertise and talent pool in this endeavour.

"Both sides expressed keenness to explore potential commercial and investment opportunities and Shri Prabhu urged Malaysian companies to take advantage of the investment prospects available under India's flagship programmes such as Make in India, Skill India and Invest India," the statement added.

