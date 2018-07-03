Sebi enhances oversees investment limits for AIFs, VCFs

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Security and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said that it has decided to enhance the overseas investment by AIFs (alternative investment funds) and VCFs (venture capital funds).

According to the regulator, in consultation with Reserve Bank of India, it has decided to enhance the limit to $750 million from $500 million.

In order to monitor the utilisation of overseas investment limits, SEBI said that it has also decided that AIFs or VCFs shall mandatorily disclose "the utilisation of the overseas limits within 5 working days...".

"In case an AIF or VCF has not utilised the overseas limit granted to them within a period of 6 months from the date of Sebi approval, the same shall be reported within 2 working days after expiry of the validity period...," the regulator said in a circular.

--IANS

rv/vd