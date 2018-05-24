SEBI eases access for foreign investors in IFSC

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday eased the market access for foreign investors in IFSC (International Financial Service Centre).

According to a circular issued on Thursday by the securities market regulator, "... based on the feedback received from market participants, it has been decided to permit Segregated Nominee Account Structure in IFSC wherein orders of foreign investors may be routed through eligible Segregated Nominee Account Providers for trading on stock exchanges in IFSC...

"... while adhering to regulatory requirements, inter alia, relating to identification of end-client, unique client code, order placement at client level, client level margining and position limits."

