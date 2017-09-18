Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds via debt securities

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said it has allowed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to raise funds by issuing debt securities.

"In order to facilitate growth of InvITs and REITs, Sebi Board has approved allowing them to raise debt capital by issuing debt securities. It has also introduced the concept of strategic investor for REITs on similar lines of InvITs and allowed single asset REIT on similar lines of InvIT," the markets regulator said in a statement.

It has allowed REITs to lend to underlying holding company or special purpose vehicle (SPV), the statement said.

The Sebi Board also decided to have more consultations with stakeholders on a proposal to allow REITs to invest at least 50 per cent of the equity share capital or interest in the underlying holding company or SPVs, and similarly allowing the holding company to invest at least 50 per cent of the equity share capital or interest in the underlying SPVs, it added.

