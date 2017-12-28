India Markets closed

Sebi allows convergence of stock, commodity exchanges from October 2018

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday gave its nod to the convergence of both equities and commodity-backed stocks on exchanges from October, 2018.

According to Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, the move will allow major players like BSE, NSE and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) to list both equities and commodity-backed financial instruments on their platforms.

Tyagi said the convergence will be effective from October, 2018 and will help in cross-listing and provide investors with access to various asset classes.

