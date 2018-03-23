Saudi allowing AI overflight shows new image of India: Prabhu

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's permission for overflight of Air India's new service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv reflects on a "new image of India", Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday.

Addressing the CII northern region annual conference on "New India: Translating Aspirations into Reality", Prabhu said: "There is a need to ensure that India makes progress and realises its true potential. I will give an example of this... Today, Saudi Arabia has allowed (flight operations) from Delhi to Tel Aviv over the airspace of Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia's airspace was never used for landing into Israel. What this shows is a new image of India."

On Thursday, Air India operated its inaugural flight linking New Delhi with a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"From 1st April, the flight will operate thrice-a-week -- on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays -- and cover the distance in around seven hours, making it the fastest air-connectivity between India and Israel," the airline said in a statement.

"The flight will also attract travellers from countries, in the Far East, Southeast Asia and Australia."

The duration of the flight to be operated by Air India between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is around two hours less than that taken by Israel's national carrier El Al, which has direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai.

--IANS

rv/nir