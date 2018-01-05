Samsung to launch 'Galaxy On7 Prime' on Amazon.in

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Samsung India is set to refresh its Galaxy "On" series in India with the launch of "Galaxy On7 Prime" in the second week of January, exclusively on Amazon.in.

Industry sources told IANS that the smartphone will come with a 13MP front and 13MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.9.

The device will sport a 5.5-inch full-HD display and an 8-mm metal unibody design, the sources added.

"Galaxy On7 Prime" will be priced at around Rs 15,000 -- a key mid-price segment in the highly-competitive Indian market.

The new smartphone will be available in two versions -- 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung India had launched "Galaxy On Max" for Rs 16,900 in the country in 2017.

With the new "Galaxy On7 Prime", Samsung will look to strengthen its mid-range segment where it has witnessed strong competition from Chinese brands.

--IANS

