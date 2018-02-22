Samsung brings world's first 'Wind-Free' AC to India

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Samsung India on Thursday announced to bring the world's first "Wind-Free" air conditioner to the country, starting from Rs 50,950.

The AC provides ideal condition to room temperature with the help of 21,000 micro air holes, without the discomfort of direct airflow and also reduces energy consumption by up to 72 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"In the air conditioning segment, direct cold air dispersion and sky-rocketing electricity bills are two problems. The world's first 'Wind-Free' AC from Samsung addresses both of these issues together, providing unparalleled cooling comfort, while guaranteeing optimum energy efficiency," said Alok Pathak, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

A two-step cooling system first lowers temperatures in 'Fast Cooling Mode' and then automatically switches to 'Wind-Free Cooling Mode', creating 'still air' once the desired temperature is achieved.

The AC packs in the world's first "8 Pole series" and anti-corrosion "Durafin" condenser especially designed for India's harsh climatic conditions, said the company.

