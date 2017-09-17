SAIL has supplied 80% of steel for Sardar Sarovar Dam

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) State-run SAIL announced on Sunday that it has supplied 80 per cent of the steel used for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project on the Narmada river that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied 80 per cent steel required for construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today," a Steel Ministry statement said here.

It supplied around 85,000 tonnes of steel to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) for the entire project, which comprises all the canals throughout Gujarat which are connected to Narmada river and dam, the statement said.

The Sardar Sarovar project is the second largest concrete gravity dam by volume, and has the world's third largest spillway discharging capacity, it added.

The Sardar Sarovar is a gravity dam in Gujarat, which will benefit four states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, according to SAIL.

One of the 30 dams planned on the Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar Dam is the largest of these structures to be built.

"The project will irrigate more than 18,000 sq.m. (190,000 sq ft), most of it in drought prone areas of Kutch and Saurashtra. The total installed capacity of the power facilities is 1,450 MW," the ministry said.

