SAIL sends 1,000-tonne TMT re-bars for Indo-Bangla project

Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said its central marketing organisation (CMO) flagged off the first consignment of 1,000 tonnes of TMT high corrosion-resistant (HCR) reinforcement bars for the Indo-Bangla Maitree Super Thermal Power Project from Kolkata Port in a barge.

The Maitree project is a 50:50 joint venture inked by the Bangladesh Power Development Board and the NTPC India for setting up of two 660MW thermal power plants in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh by 2020 at an estimated cost of $1.49 billion.

The barge would offload the material at Mongla Port of India's neighbouring country for transportation by road to the project site at Moidara village in Bagerhat district, the steel maker said in a statement.

Responding to an enquiry floated by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), which has been given the contract by the JV company Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (BIFPC) for engineering, procurement and construction work of the Maitree project, the steel maker bagged an order for supply of 17,200 tonnes of corrosion-resistant thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) rebars in phase-1.

Re-bars were produced at the three integrated steel plants of at Burnpur, Durgapur and Bhilai.

This was the first time that SAIL had utilised multimodal transport options for delivery of material to a project site, it added.

--IANS

bdc/nir/vm