Russian lady-biker dies in a tragic accident

A Russian lady-biker who was famous was putting up pictures and videos on Instagram has died an tragic accident.

Olga Pronina, 40, a mother of one and a famous lady-biker from Russia who was known for putting up pictures on Instagram of her riding, passed away in a tragic accident on August 1.

Going through her Iinstagram handle monika9422(it has been deactivated), it became apparent that Olga was a bit of a dare-devil who liked riding fast and performing stunts on her BMW S1000RR. What was worrying however was the fact that she would not be using proper motorcycle riding gear all the time and usually her stunts were performed on public roads that were not closed.

Лучшая Мотоледи @monika9422 , @monika_9422 Существовало только два настоящих аккаунта Ольги Прониной, все остальное фейки! Первый был заблокирован, второй Ольга создавала временно. Вечная память R.I.P.

Olga died when she crashed her motorcycle into a guard rail near Vladiokostok, Russia. The impact was such that she dies immediately as she struck the guard rail, and her BMW S1000RR was sliced in half. From the pictures available, it does not look like she had a lot of safety gear on at that point of time. From what we can make out, she was only wearing a helmet.

This is Olga Pronina AKA #monika9422 AKA Russia's sexiest motorcyclist. She was a 40 year old single mother and motorcycle enthusiast and instagram sensation who cheated death on numerous occasions through her reckless riding and behavior. She was known to breach every rule and safety regulation known, and rode at high-speeds pretty often. On Monday, August 1st,2017, while riding at extremely high speeds, Olga lost control of her bike on or near a curve and smashed into the middle guard railing killing her instantly. She died like she lived, with reckless abandon. Let this picture be a reminder before we go out on a ride, that non of us are immune to getting into an accident. Let this picture be a reminder, that every time we choose to ride recklessly not only are we putting our lives in danger we also put the lives of others on the roads in danger as well. Our choices have causes and effects which lead to consequences. Unfortunately no one knows that better than her 16 year child.

Olga had a 16-year old daughter and when she was not riding, she worked as a hairdresser. This incident only serves to highlight that nobody is immune from falling off or crashing a motorcycle. Wearing proper motorcycle riding gear and a safe environment should be a must when riding at high speed or performing stunts.

#Monika9422 RIP....

