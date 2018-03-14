Russia ships out high-pressure heaters for TN N-power project

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Two high-pressure heaters for the turbine hall of the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) have been shipped to India as part of the first batch of equipment for the under-construction Unit 3, KNPP's Russian equipment suppliers and technical consultants Rosatom said on Wednesday.

According to Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), which is building the KNPP in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a total of four high-pressure heaters are required for each nuclear unit.

"The welded vertical apparatus is intended to feed water heating through condensation of steam," Rosatom South Asia said in a release here.

The company said the equipment will reach India using multi-modal transport.

"From Podolsk by railroad to Saint-Petersburg port, then by water transport through Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The cargo is planned to be landed at the nuclear power plant in April," it said.

Kudankulam project is envisaged to have six reactors of 1,000MW capacity each, the first two of which have already been commissioned. Four other units are in various stages of implementation or planning.

--IANS

bc/nir/dg