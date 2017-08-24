Rs 200 notes to be issued on Friday: RBI

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) The new Rs 200 notes will be in circulation from Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Thursday.

The Rs 200 denomination banknote in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) series will bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit R. Patel and will be initially issued by select RBI offices and some banks.

It has the motif of the Sanchi Stupa on the reverse while its base colour is bright yellow.

The move is aimed at increasing the circulation of smaller denomination notes.

