Rolls-Royce launches new Phantom model in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Tuesday launched its new model of Phantom here, marking its arrival in north India.

"Pricing in India for Phantom (Standard Wheelbase) has been officially announced (starting) from Rs 9.5 crore, with Phantom Extended Wheelbase (starting) from Rs 11.35 crore," the company said in a statement.

The model is powered by a 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it says.

Rolls-Royce launched the vehicle in Chennai last month.

