Rockman Industries to set up Rs 540 cr plant in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 11 (IANS) Rockman Industries Ltd, an auto components manufacturer, will up an aluminium die-casting plant in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 540 crore.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accepted their proposal. The proposed investment will be made over six years, generating 1,600 direct jobs.

V. Veerappan, Director of Rockman Industries, met Naidu in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) CEO Jaasthi Krishna Kishore and discussed the proposal for the production of die-cast parts along with other components for the two and four-wheeler market.

The expected turnover from the facility would be around Rs 600 crore per year, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

A part of Hero Group, Rockman manufactures motorcycle parts and four wheeler alloys at their plants in Ludhiana, Bawal and Chennai. It has a turnover of Rs 2,105 crore and employs over 4,000 people throughout India.

