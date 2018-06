Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) State-owned transport engineering consultancy firm RITES on Tuesday said that its initial public offering (IPO) for 12 per cent of its share capital in a price band of Rs 180 to Rs 185 per scrip will open on Wednesday, June 20.

According to the firm, the IPO will open on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 and close on Friday, June 22, 2018.

The company said that its equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

--IANS

rv/bg